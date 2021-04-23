Cloudy icon
Zeeland police: 15-year-old girl missing for nearly 3 weeks found safe

Zeeland police say Elena Carmona was last seen on April 3

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Zeeland
,
Ottawa County
,
Missing In Michigan
,
Elena Carmona
,
Missing
,
Missing Teen
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Zeeland Police Department
,
Elena Joy Carmona
Elena Joy Carmona (WDIV)

ZEELAND, Mich. – Zeeland police said 15-year-old Elena Joy Carmona, who was last seen on April 3, has been found safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Zeeland Police Department at 616-772-9125 or 800-249-0911 (24 hours). Information can also be submitted to the Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or https://www.p3tips.com/drill.aspx.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

Elena CarmonaDetails
Age15 years old
Height5′6″
Weight250 pounds
OtherBlack hair with blonde tips, brown eyes

