Plymouth hosts Pfizer vaccine clinic open to all Michigan residents 16+

A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Plymouth this week has a slew of open appointments available for all Michigan residents 16 and older.

The clinic on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28, from 10am-6pm, at the Plymouth Cultural Center (525 Farmer St).

“For those under 18, parental consent is required. You must be available to receive your second dose 3 weeks after your first dose on either Tuesday, May 18 or Wednesday, May 19. If you cannot attend the 2nd dose appointment, please do not signup for the first dose.”

At the last clinic hosted by the City earlier this month, the average appointment time was 22 minutes (including the required 15 minute waiting period after receiving the shot).

