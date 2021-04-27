Gov. Whitmer hints at possibility of easing Michigan COVID-19 restrictions

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hinting at easing the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Her comments come as cases here in Michigan seem to have leveled off as the number of vaccinations goes up.

The governor mentioned the possibility that restrictions could be reduced as virus case numbers decrease.

“We are continuing to monitor what the CDC is recommending and our data here in Michigan and I would anticipate forthcoming policy changes potentially that will feel a little bit more normal for all of us,” said Whitmer.

The governor knows Michigan is COVID fatigued and as the temperatures turn warmer and now just under 50 percent of the state’s adults have at least one dose of the vaccine she’s encouraged.

“We’re starting to see our numbers come down which is good. I know that we’re all happy to see that we gotta keep taking it seriously. The CDC is continually updating the recommendations as we learn more about the virus and we learn more about the efficacy and impact and longevity of the vaccines,” said Whitmer.

Health experts recommend everyone get the second dose of the vaccine which is a booster and helps provide the highest efficacy.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 829,520 as of Tuesday, including 17,429 deaths, state officials report.