Metro Detroit man calls for higher bond for brother charged with murdering their father

ROMULUS, Mich. – A Metro Detroit man is calling for his brother to be put back in jail after he was released on a $12,500 bond.

Devon Hackney is accused of shooting and killing his father last week in Romulus.

The rest of the family supports the judge’s decision.

Dylan Hackney said he’s still shaken up by a Snapchat video of his 19-year-old brother Devon Hackney standing over their father’s body in their driveway.

“I can’t get it out of my head,” the victim’s son Dylan Hackney said. “He showed the gun off and my dad dead in the driveway.”

Prosecutors said Devon Hackney himself called 911, saying that he just shot his father. He was charged with first-degree murder and a felony gun charge.

At Devon Hackney’s arraignment, the judge sent Hackney straight to jail with no bond.