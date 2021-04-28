How a Dearborn judge broke barriers while raising a family

DEARBORN, Mich. – Judge Charlene Elder said there’s no magic formula for juggling a career and raising a family.

“I really try hard to just do my job,” Elder said. “I mean that’s really, that’s really what I try hard to do.”

Elder went to law school and worked full time while she was raising a family. She was born and raised in Metro Detroit and now she’s serving the community she’s proud to call home.

“I don’t really look at myself as a role model,” Elder said. “I know that sometimes some of the kids say that -- I’m humbled by that. That’s really great that people look at it that way.”

Rather than talking about herself, she prefers to focus on her job.

“I have to take it very seriously because I’m dealing with our families and Wayne County,” Elder said. “It’s a lot of pressure. You can’t make everybody happy, because you’re dealing with their children. There’s a lot of emotions on the table.”

Appointed by Gov. Jennifer Granholm in 2005, Elder rules in the Family Division of the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County.

“It always sounded good, theoretically. Like, when you’re in law school and you’re a young lawyer, you’re thinking, ‘God, I’d love to be a judge one day,’” Elder said. “Maybe not everybody thinks that way. I did, I used to think that’d I’d be great to be a judge one day. I wasn’t really sure what the path would be to get there.”

