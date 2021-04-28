Southfield to honor residents who died from COVID during May flag display

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The city of Southfield will honor residents who have died from COVID-19 with a flag display in May.

Memorial flags will be installed on the front lawn of the city’s municipal campus (26000 Evergreen Road) and will be on display from May 10-28.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. on May 11 and will include a reading of the names of those residents who died from the virus.

The city of Southfield is inviting residents to honor their loved ones who have died from coronavirus. You can submit their name along with a photo on the city’s website right here.

