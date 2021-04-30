Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

GM to invest $1 billion in Mexico for electric vehicle production, UAW calls move ‘a slap in the face’

Assembly plant to be converted

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, a GM logo is shown at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors, the Detroit automaker making an aggressive push into electric vehicles, is establishing a goal of becoming carbon neutral in both its global products and its operations by 2040. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROITGeneral Motors announced on Thursday (April 29) that it is investing $1 billion to convert an assembly plant in Mexico to build electric vehicles.

The decision is being slammed by the UAW. UAW Vice President Terry Dites called the decision a “slap in the face.”

READ: General Motors sets goal of going largely electric by 2035

General Motors responded with the following statement.

Congresswoman Debbie DIngell weighed in on the decision. Her statement is available below.

