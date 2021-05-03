Chandler Park neighborhood on Detroit’s east side to build community garden

DETROIT – The Chandler Park neighborhood on Detroit’s east side is set to build a community garden.

Chandler Park is more than 100 years old, but over the past couple of years it’s gotten some new additions. The latest addition will be a garden that will do more than just help feed the community.

“We’re going to start to build out some of the raised beds. Later in the year, we’ll be putting up the full house and sometime this fall we’ll start to get our first crops,” Alex Allen said.

Allen is the President and CEO of the Chandler Park Conservancy.

Over the past five years, Allen has been working with the city and other donors to envision a large community garden.

If all goes well, the garden will break ground later this month. But they still need some help funding the project. Once the garden is finished it will serve the community’s needs and teach people of all ages how to garden.

Chandler Park is also preparing to break ground on a new skate park this Friday. It’s scheduled to be finished by July.

