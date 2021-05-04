Metro Detroit preschool teacher shares what it’s been like working through pandemic

Educators found ways to keep doing their job even in the middle of the COVID pandemic.

Preschool teacher Carmen Price said being a teacher now is harder than ever before.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this before. So, what I’ve tried to do was take all the challenges that are thrown at me and learn from them. It’s a challenge being on Zoom for 15 to 20 minutes with a preschooler, opposed to being in the classroom all day. So I’ve just tried to think of new ways to keep them engaged and have fun with them,” Price said.

The Starfish Family Services educator has been teaching for 15 years.

“What we were doing in the classroom is not necessarily going to work on Zoom. So the fact that we’ve had to do that and just do things to keep children really engaged like it’s been new territory, but teachers get it done,” Price said.

Price and so many other teachers continue to make way with technology that allows them to be closer to their students while remaining physically distant.

“It has definitely had some challenges for students as well as teachers, families as whole, teachers, you know, we’ve had to be flexible and innovative and just think out the box as far as educating children,” Price said. “I received lots of texts and emails and smiles today. Virtual high-fives, ‘I love you, I miss you.’ So, you know, just seeing their faces every day is appreciation enough for me.”

Starfish Family Services has worked to help the struggling families of students throughout the pandemic in a variety of ways.