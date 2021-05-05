How Detroit native Rosalind ‘Roz’ Brewer is breaking barriers

DETROIT – The only Black Woman to hold the CEO position of a Fortune 500 company at this current time has ties to Detroit.

Many Detroiters are familiar with Rosalind “Roz” Brewer. She was born and raised in Detroit and graduated from Cass Technical High School.

She worked her way up the corporate ladder in the consumer food industry before landing top executive jobs. She was the CEO of Sam’s Club, the first Black COO of Starbucks.

In March she became the only Black woman leading a Fortune 500 company at this current time as the CEO of Walgreens.

She spoke about her new role on Wednesday morning on the Today Show.

“Sometimes we use our voices by saying we belong here, get used to us,” Brewer said.

As a leader in her first company, sales grew to more than a billion dollars.

“It was forward-thinking,” Brewer said.

