Warming is the new ‘normal’ for Detroit

Detroit is warming up.

Data shows that Detroit’s temperature normals have increased over the last century.

“Normals” are the average temperatures recorded over a 30-year period for a region. A new set of normals are computed every 10 years.

The latest set of normals was released this week, and those numbers show that most of the United States has been warming up in recent years. This is especially true of the city of Detroit, where temperatures have been rising significantly over the last 50-60 years.

