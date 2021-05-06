Beaumont nurse recalls ‘horrors’ of working through COVID-19 pandemic

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – With Thursday being Nurse Appreciation Day, many around the globe are celebrating the heroes of the hospital.

Deidre Green has been a registered nurse over the past 13 years now but has spent the past seven at Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills. However she says the past year has been the hardest working with patients battling COVID-19.

May 6, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 858,050; Death toll now at 18,054

“It was like a horror, it was like in the movies. It was devastating. You wanted to help but you couldn’t help. It was just out of control and it came from nowhere,” said Nurse Green when reminiscing about the early days of the coronavirus.

Sadly, the Farmington Hills nurse also lost her mother to the same virus she tried to save so many from.

“It was difficult not seeing my mom for a whole week and no one was able to be there to hold her and to let her know it was going to be OK,” Green recalled.

But despite losing her biggest supporter, Nurse Green pushed through, continuing to help COVID patients not lose hope.

“I really wasn’t scared of getting COVID. I think I was more concerned about my father and giving it to him,” Nurse Green added.