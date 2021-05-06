Michigan coronavirus cases up to 858,050; Death toll now at 18,054

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 858,050 as of Thursday, including 18,054 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 3,514 new cases and 115 additional deaths. On Wednesday, Michigan reported a total of 854,536 cases and 17,939 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 10% as of Tuesday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have dropped slightly over the last week.

MORE: Whitmer announces Michigan will ease specific COVID restrictions as 4 vaccination goals are reached

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,204 on Tuesday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 72 on Tuesday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 173,000 on Tuesday. More than 660,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 50.6% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while 38% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32.4 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 577,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 152 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.2 million have died. More than 89 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.