‘Help wanted’: Businesses across Michigan struggle to find employees

DETROIT – Businesses across Michigan are struggling to find employees.

As these businesses struggle, unemployment numbers have been falling.

The Moroun Family of Companies is looking to hire and held a job fair offering hundreds of jobs, each with an individualized incentive that could rise as high as $5,000.

They set up a tent on Fort Street, fittingly in the shadow of the Ambassador Bridge. They’re spending millions to rebuild the bridge’s deck and other sections and they need workers.

Bridge General Manager Randy Spader said these are highly unusual times. While they did advertise the event, they also hoped for foot traffic.

