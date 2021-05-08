Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Residents displaced by Warren apartment complex fire that destroyed half of building

No injuries reported

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Half of the Warren Manor apartment complex on Dequindre Road was destroyed by a fire that happened Saturday morning.

A total of eight apartment units were destroyed, according to firefighters.

No injuries were reported and residents made it out safely.

One resident told Local 4 News he did not have time to save anything. His only concern was trying to make it out of the apartment complex.

“I don’t have anything and have to start from scratch,” said the resident.

The fire is still under investigation.

