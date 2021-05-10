Lawsuit claims EMS workers who paid for health insurance never got coverage

DETROIT – A former worker is filing a federal lawsuit against the company, Total Response EMS, claiming the employer deducted money from employee checks for health insurance.

Attorney Jim Rasor says there was never any coverage at all.

“Instead, it appears that this employer put the money in his own pocket,” said Rasor.

When Rasor’s client tried confronting the EMS company, he says he was retaliated against and fired.

“Is so egregious. I can’t even imagine how somebody believed they could get away with that,” Rasor added.

Rasor is also accusing the company of defrauding Medicare by having EMS workers provide unnecessary treatment to ambulance patients and billing alterations.

“You can’t rip off the government while you’re ripping off employees,” said Rasor.

The suit is now seeking over $75,000 in damages.

“This employer is going to pay and justice will be done for these employees,” said Rasor.

Total Response EMS is refusing to comment on this lawsuit.

