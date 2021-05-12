Detroit will open COVID vaccine clinics to 12+ after CDC sign off on Pfizer

Licensed practical nurse Adrian McCain prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a Montgomery County Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia, Pa., (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

After the CDC signed off on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the 12-15 age group, Detroit will expand eligibility at city walk-in clinics.

The CDC voted to back the FDA, which granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer, opening vaccinations for anyone 12 and older.

Starting Thursday, any Detroit child age 12 or older may be to be brought by a parent or guardian to any city-run vaccination clinic to receive their shot.

“Now that the Pfizer vaccine has received CDC approval, we have made arrangements for it to be available at each of our walk in and drive up locations,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “While we are making it available, it will be up to parents to make the best decision for their family whether to have their children vaccinated.”

Detroit’s Good Neighbor reimbursement cards will not be offered if the person receiving the vaccination is under the age of 18.

Detroit parents can either call to schedule an appointment for their child or children ages 12-15, or go straight to one of the clinics run by the health department. Locations currently available are:

M-F locations (hours vary):

TCF Center, 9am-5pm (drive thru and walk in)

Northwest Activities Center, 9am-7pm

Samaritan Center, 2pm-7pm

Farwell Recreation Center, 9am-1pm

Roberto Clemente Recreation Center, 9am-1pm

Clark Park, 2pm-7pm

Straight Gate Church, 9am-7pm (drive-thru)

Saturday locations (9 AM – 1 PM)

Greater Grace Temple

Kemeny Recreation Center

Grace Community Church

New Providence Baptist Church

Greater Emmanuel COGIC

Galilee Baptist Church

A full list and map of locations can be found at www.detroitmi.gov

How to get an appointment for Detroiters age 12-17

To get a vaccination, a child can arrive with a parent or guardian at any of the city-run walk in locations, or the parent or guardian can schedule an appointment by calling 313-230-0505. The scheduling call center is open from 9 AM until 6 PM Monday through Friday. The parent or guardian will need to sign a consent form and provide identification. A parent or guardian must accompany any child ages 12-17 to their appointment. Children under the age of 17 will not need proof of identification.