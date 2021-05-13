Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Amazon: 3,200 positions available in Metro Detroit

E-commerce company hiring for 75,000 positions across US

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Amazon is hiring for thousands of positions, mostly within their warehouses, in Metro Detroit and throughout the country.

On Thursday, e-commerce company Amazon announced that it is hiring for 75,000 full-time and part-time fulfillment and transportation positions throughout the U.S. Officials say more than 3,200 positions are available across Metro Detroit.

See what positions are available and where on Amazon’s website right here.

The company says that newly-hired employees can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 in most locations. For the positions available, the average pay is $17 an hour, officials said.

Amazon is also offering a $100 benefit to new employees who are already vaccinated against COVID-19. The company says it is prioritizing the health and safety of its employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, and employees across the country are reportedly offered on-site vaccination and virus testing opportunities.

Learn more about the Amazon’s employee benefits and available positions here.

