DETROIT – For those looking to enjoy a ball game without having to wear a mask, Comerica Park has some good news for you.

According to the Detroit Tigers’ official PR Twitter account, guests at Comerica Park will no longer be required to wear masks at outdoor locations and seating areas. They will still be required for the indoor parts of the park.

The new Comerica Park rule matches the guidance issued Thursday by the CDC and Michigan’s new revised mandate on masks.

