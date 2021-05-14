Shelter in place lifted for Macomb Township residents amid gas leak

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office has lifted a shelter-in-place recommendation for residents of Monarch Drive near 22 Mile Road in Macomb Township following a gas line break in the area.

The shelter-in-place request was issued at around noon on Friday and was lifted at around 12:23 p.m. Friday.

Residents are no longer being asked to shelter in place.

Shelter in place order has been lifted. Roads remain closed at this time. https://t.co/QOU7li7d9l — Macomb Sheriff (@MacombSheriff) May 14, 2021

Officials say workers in the area struck a gas line around 11:44 a.m. on Friday. The sheriff’s office and the Macomb Township Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed the gas leak.

Officials say Consumers Energy has been notified of the gas line break and is currently on scene.

22 Mile Road remains closed between Garfield Road and Walnut Creek Drive due to the gas leak as of noon Friday.

