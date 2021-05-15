Former Detroit Public Safety Foundation executive director Cathy Govan dies

Cathy Govan, former executive director of the Detroit Public Safety Foundation, has died. (Photo from Detroit Public Safety Foundation's Facebook page)

DETROIT – Cathy Govan, former executive director of the Detroit Public Safety Foundation, has died.

“She battled cancer with great courage the last few years but succumbed to COVID-19 today after a short time in the hospital,” the foundation said in a Facebook post on Friday. “Her kindness and dedication to Detroit Public Safety made her a respected leader.”

Govan was director from 2013 to 2017.

She was instrumental behind the 150th anniversary celebration of the Detroit Police Department, according to the foundation. She also opened the Detroit Police Museum & Gift Shop and held the first Women in Blue and Above & Beyond celebrations.

Govan helped develop the Drive to Thrive program and raised money to reinstate the Detroit Mounted Police Unit.

“She was a good friend to many and a huge supporter of Detroit. We send her family and friends our condolences during this difficult time,” read the post.

