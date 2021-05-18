Planned Parenthood of Michigan responds to Supreme Court taking up major abortion rights challenge

DETROIT – Planned Parenthood of Michigan issued a statement in response to the Supreme Court of the United States taking up a major abortion rights challenge.

The Supreme Court will take up a case that could lead to overturning Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 decision that protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

“Thanks to Roe, people in Michigan have had access to safe, legal abortion for nearly 50 years, and we know that the vast majority of Michiganders want to keep it that way. Time and again, voters have made it known in polls and at the ballot box that they wanted Roe to remain the law of the land,” said Planned Parenthood of Michigan President and CEO Lori Carpentier in the statement.

It went on to read, “Our state has an antiquated abortion ban from 1931 on the books. If SCOTUS overturns Roe v Wade, Michiganders could lose the right to control their own bodies and decide if, when and how to become a parent.”There are a lot of questions about how the old law would impact us now – but one thing we know for certain: No matter what happens, we will keep working with our partners to ensure that everyone who needs access to abortion can and will get the care they need.”

