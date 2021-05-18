US Army holds virtual career fair in effort to sign qualified new recruits

A US flag is pictured on a soldier's uniform during an artillery live fire event by the US Army Europe's 41st Field Artillery Brigade at the military training area in Grafenwoehr, southern Germany, on March 4, 2020. - The 41st Field Artillery Brigade plans, prepares, executes and assesses operations to provide US Army Europe with long-range precision strike capabilities. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. Army is having trouble finding qualified new recruits due to COVID.

Fewer young men and women are seeking to join the Army and because of the pandemic, they’re having trouble reaching out to potential new candidates.

Officials said they’re down 130 recruits over this time last year in Michigan. That’s why the Army has launched a campaign to get more recruits.

They’re trying to secure more than 1,700 soldiers before June 14. Anyone who signs up between now and June 14 will receive a $2,000 signing bonus.

The Army is holding a virtual career fair where those interested can speak with an Army recruiter.

You can click here to find out more about Army National Hiring Days.

