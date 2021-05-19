FAA investigates Gov. Whitmer’s trip to Florida earlier this year

DETROIT – Federal officials are investigating whether Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s flight to Florida to visit her sick father violated regulations.

This comes after months of questions surrounding the governor’s trip.

“What a tangled web we weave when we practice to deceive …,” said MeShawn Maddock, Michigan GOP co-chair.

She was in Detroit Tuesday letting Whitmer have it over the governor’s March flight to Florida and what they call a major lack of transparency about it.

”We are not going to forget it. We are not going to stop talking about it,” added Maddock.

READ: FAA investigating whether Gov. Whitmer’s flight to Florida violated regulations

READ MORE: Here’s Whitmer’s full response to the controversy surrounding her Florida trip

Ad

The luxury gulfstream jet flown by Detroit company Eagle Air now may face a Federal Aviation Administration investigation.

It is not a charter flight company and the FAA said Eagle Air lacks the certification that goes with pilot training for the exact type of flight the governor took to Florida.

“She really owes an apology to the plane owners. She really owes an apology to the pilot because they could be in serious trouble for a plane not meant for charter usage,” said one person speaking on News Talk 760 WJR-AM.

Local 4 News cameras were in Pontiac April 2 as Michigan COVID cases were raging.

The governor blamed the spike on Michigan families for flying to Florida and suggested they were bringing back COVID-19 variants when she never mentioned her flight there.

”The number one state with the most variants is Florida. The number two state is Michigan right now,” said Whitmer speaking at that time.

Ad

Eagle Air did not get back to Local 4 News.