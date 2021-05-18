FAA investigating whether Gov. Whitmer’s flight to Florida violated regulations

LANSING, Mich. – Federal officials are investigating whether Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s flight to Florida to visit her sick father violated regulations.

After months of questions surrounding the governor’s trip, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Monday (May 17) that she didn’t follow its guidelines when she traveled to see her father on March 12.

Whitmer flew from Lansing to west Palm Beach in a private jet to spend the weekend with her father, She returned to Lansing on March 15.

On Feb. 22, MDHHS had issued guidance telling Michiganders to get a PCR viral test 1-3 days before traveling and 3-5 days upon returning home. Residents were also told to self-quarantine for seven days after traveling.

Local 4 asked the governor’s office why Whitmer didn’t follow health department guidance, and the response was that it wasn’t an executive order and she followed all orders.

On Tuesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that it is investigating the case.

“We confirmed that Air Eagle does not have a Part 135 certificate,” an FAA spokesperson said. “It’s premature to conclude that a violation of federal aviation regulations occurred. The FAA is looking into the matter.”

A Part 135 certificate is needed to operate charter flights legally. Reports surfaced Monday that the Detroit company that owns the plane Whitmer rode to Florida doesn’t have that authorization.