Then and now: Community tries to rebuild 1 year after flooding in Mid-Michigan

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – One year ago, people in Midland County were trying to leave their homes as a wall of water came rushing in.

The Edenville and Sanford dams broke, wiping out neighborhoods and leaving lakefront homes with no lakes.

The night cam brought us some of the first images of the devastation last year. On Wednesday, Tim Pamplin went back to check in with the community trying to rebuild.

