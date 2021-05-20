Michigan event spaces prepare to welcome full crowds again as COVID guidelines change

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially revealed Michigan’s new accelerated timeline Thursday for eliminating COVID restrictions and returning to normal.

Venues and performance spaces lost out on sports, concerts, weddings and other live entertainment events over the last 16 months. After Thursday’s announcement, the entertainment industry is excited and anxious about what will likely be a very busy summer.

“People just wanting to get back out, wanting to be able to enjoy themselves again and make the most of it,” said Robert Jamerson, with Detroit PAL.

Capacity restrictions of outdoor venues will be lifted in late June. Officials with Detroit PAL said a return to normal means a busy summer.

“Sports brings everyone out, but we have other types of events.” Jamerson said. “We have some music festivals planned and we have a couple concerts planned and we have some art fairs planned. That’s when you start bringing people from diverse backgrounds together.”

Just beyond that, big event spaces are ramping up too. 313 Presents, which hosts events for Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena, DTE Energy Music Theatre and the TCF Center released the following statement Thursday:

Today’s announcement energizes us to once again provide access to amazing LIVE entertainment. I know we’re not alone in the excitement we feel to see performance venues filled again. Whether you’re an artist, crew member or guest, your passion transforms any event into one of those unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime moments that we’ve been missing. Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents

313 Presents outlined new guidelines moving forward, which include a wellness survey 24 hours before an event, a no-bag policy, cashless payment options and new cleaning enhancements that are inline with CDC recommendations.

The new state guidelines also include more weddings, graduations and corporate events for smaller venues.

“There’s really no words to express the excitement that we feel to have the opportunity to get back to servicing our guests,” said Bonnie Peck-Koliba, with Metro Detroit Venues. “Get ready to party!”

