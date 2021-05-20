Michigan school districts want more clarity as COVID guidelines change

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially revealed Michigan’s new schedule Thursday for eliminating COVID restrictions and returning to normal.

It was unclear how the broad guidelines would apply to Michigan classrooms.

Superintendents from multiple Metro Detroit school districts said the guidance is unclear and need to be clarified. School officials said they need more children 12 and older to get vaccinated before they can return to school safely.

Some districts are deeply concerned because while they are following the science, it’s the laws that need to be enforced and without more guidance and more answers, they are plunged into uncertainty of what school will look like and how to plan for it.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video above.