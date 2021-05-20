Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering cards worth $600 stolen from Bloomfield Township storage unit

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating after a resident reported that an unknown person broke into his storage unit and stole two large plastic bins.
The bins contained the victim’s collection of Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering trading cards. Police said locks on two additional storage units had also been broken and the units had been rummaged through.
The victim reported to police that the collection was valued at around $600.
The theft happened in the 400 block of S. Fox Hills Drive in Bloomfield Township at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday (May 18).
The theft is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
READ: More local crime coverage