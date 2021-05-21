Westland family looks for answers after rip current pulls man, nephew out to sea

A family is clinging to their faith as they hope for any sign that a man from Westland may have survived being swept out to sea in Florida.

“I heard my uncle scream for help,” said Quincey Rich. “I couldn’t save myself.”

“I turn around and hear ‘We’re drowning, we’re drowning,’” said Kayla Jones. “Me and another girl tried to go out, but the waves were too strong.:

Kayla Jones’ father, Keith Jones, and her cousin Quincey Rich were not even swimming when a rip current knocked them off their feet.

“The water was to my waist,” Kayla Jones recalled. “We didn’t go far into the water we didn’t swim out, a rip tide came and pushed them into the ocean.”

Quincey said he fought like never before to survive.

“I just kept swimming, fighting,” Quincey said. “I had to get back to my family.”

Quincey woke up in the hospital after a surfer had rescued him.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched for Keith Jones from the water and air. They said there’s no sign of him.

Ad

“I just have a feeling deep in my heart that my dad is still with us,” Kayla Jones said.

The family is not leaving Florida without Keith Jones.

“We can’t come home without my uncle. No,” said Crystall Greer. “We are going to get him back. I do not believe he’s gone.”

More: Missing people reports