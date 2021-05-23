Cloudy icon
61º

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issues apology after violating MDHHS order

Tags: 
Gretchen Whitmer
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Michigan
,
Michigan News
,
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
,
Michigan Politics
,
MDHHS
,
Social Distancing
,
Masks
,
Coronavirus Restrictions
,
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued an apology for violating the state’s gathering and mask order.

A photo appeared online of Whitmer with at least a dozen people at a restaurant in Lansing. The current state epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services prohibits groups larger than six.

READ: Michigan extends COVID rules for gatherings, masks, restaurants, entertainment venues

The Governor’s office released the following statement Sunday regarding the incident:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.