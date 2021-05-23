Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issues apology after violating MDHHS order

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued an apology for violating the state’s gathering and mask order.

A photo appeared online of Whitmer with at least a dozen people at a restaurant in Lansing. The current state epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services prohibits groups larger than six.

The Governor’s office released the following statement Sunday regarding the incident: