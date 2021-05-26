Metro Detroit woman to help save husband’s life by donating kidney

A Metro Detroit woman is donating her kidney to her husband to help save his life.

“He works out of state. He was actually in North Carolina when he got sick. This was 2019,” Lakeisha Stiff said.

Lakeisha Stiff and her husband William Stiff have been married for 15 years.

“I was literally at the funeral home planning my grandmother’s funeral. I got a call from him saying, ‘Babe, I’m sick. I got to go to the hospital,” Lakeisha Stiff said.

William Stiff found out he had stage four renal failure. He was losing both of his kidneys.

“Dialysis three days a week, five hours a day. We still had to put him on the transplant list. I said I wanted to be tested and he didn’t want me to do it. I was like, how could I not?” Lakeisha Stiff said.

Lakeisha Stiff recently found out that she’s a match. She’s going to donate one of her kidneys to her husband.

Ad

“It’s still a surprise to me, knowing my wife is a match. I know I’m not going to live this down. If I say no, she’s going to say, ‘You know I gave you my kidney. I already said Happy Father’s Day, Merry Christmas, everything is covered,’” William Stiff said.

READ: More community coverage