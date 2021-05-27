Clawson mayor resigns, interim mayor sworn in, original mayor rescinds resignation

CLAWSON, Mich. – During a Clawson City Council meeting in May, mayor Reese Scripture started the meeting with a bombshell announcement that she’s stepping down.

Scripture told City Council in her resignation speech on May 4 she was stepping down, in part, because the city manager and Scripture weren’t seeing eye-to-eye on the city’s budgeting process.

She also expressed concern about a possible conflict of interest between fulfilling the duties of her full time job with the IRS and part time mayor, but Scripture shook things up again during the meeting when she changed her mind about resigning.

That led to a special meeting between council on Tuesday to decide whether or not she can do that or not.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council demanded the Clawson City Attorney to help out with this confusing matter, but he said they should hire another attorney instead. Council voted 4-0 to hire retired Troy District Court Magistrate Clement Waldmann. He has until noon June 1 to give his opinion.

Mayor Scripture declined an interview.

City Manager Michael Smith sent Local 4 this statement:

“The city staff will continue doing the great work on behalf of our citizens. We look forward to a speedy resolution to the legal issues presented. The public is welcome to attend virtually or watch on our YouTube channel the upcoming Tuesday, June 1st regular council meeting starting at 7:30 p.m.” City Manager Michael Smith

