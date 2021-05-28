More Viewers Watch Local 4 News Than Any Other Local TV Newscast

WDIV-Local 4 swept to victory in May 2021 (4/29-5/26/2021), with first place finishes in key newscasts, access (7-8 p.m.), primetime and late-night programming.

WDIV’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, remains the No. 1 media website in Metro Detroit for the fifth month in a row, delivering more than one million unique visitors (Comscore/Dec 2020-April 2021).

WDIV Local 4′s first place newscast finishes include:

· No. 1 at 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today, anchored by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Brandon Roux, Jason Carr, Kim DeGiulio and Paul Gross, delivered a 2.8 HH rating and a 16 HH share, which equates to 46,000 households, edging out WJBK in the ratings (2.7 HH rating/15 HH share/45,000 HH). Local 4′s popular morning news team reunited this week, back together in the studio for the first time in more than a year!

· Local 4 News First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period in key demographics. Delivering a 4.5 HH rating/15 HH share, which equates to 75,000 households, beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (2.0 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/33,000 HH) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (3.5 HH RTG/11 HH SHR/59,000 HH).

· Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its decade-long winning streak and is the leader in the time period. Local 4′s 5p.m. newscast delivered a 5.9 HH rating/16 HH share, which equates to 98,000 households, beating both WXYZ (3.5 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/58,000 HH) and WJBK (3.0 HH RTG/8 HH SHR/51,000 HH).

· Local 4 News at 6 p.m. continues its No. 1 stronghold across all demographics, delivering a 7.8 rating/20 share/130,000 households as compared to WXYZ (5.2 HH RTG/13 HH SHR/88,000 HH) and WJBK (2.4 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/41,000).

· Local 4 News airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit’s No. 1 Late News leader delivering a 6.4 HH rating/16 HH share, which equates to 107,000 households. Local 4 News at 11p.m. beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. news with a 3.4 HH RTG /7 HH SHR /57,000 HH as compared to WXYZ (3.7 HH RTG/9 HH SHR/62,000 HH) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (2.4 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/40,000 HH). In addition, Local 4 News at 11 p.m. is the No. 1 Late News across all the key demographics. This includes beating WJBK’s 10 p.m. news, as well. Local 4 News also experienced growth over May 2019 in the key demographics, increasing by 31% in Adults 25-54 and 26% in Women 25-54 respective ratings.

· WDIV-Local 4 continues to be the frontrunner in late night programming, claiming the No. 1 spot with first place finishes in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live. In addition, WDIV-Local 4 placed first in the M-Sun NBC Prime average delivering a 3.9 HH RTG/8 HH SHR /66,000 households, driven by programs like The Voice, This is Us, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, as well as both Law & Order:SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

· In the all-important access period at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to dominate across all demographics with a 9.2 rating/21 share, which equates to 155,000 households compared to WXYZ’s 7 p.m. news and The List (3.5 HH RTG/8 HH SHR/58,000 HH) and WJBK’s TMZ/EXTRA (1.9 HH RTG/5 HH SHR /33,000 HH).

From the beginning of the pandemic, WDIV-Local 4 has been committed to providing continuous coverage of the latest COVID-19 news, from vaccines and where to find them, to daily statistics and answers to viewers questions. The station will continue that commitment with an event day to promote vaccination awareness called “Get the Vax Facts” on Friday, June 4.

Special Note: Local 4′s Special Dateline Detroit: Secrets of a Small Town that aired May 17 at 10 p.m. won the primetime programming period for the night, beating The Doctors on WXYZ/ABC and Bull on WWJ/CBS in the key Adults 25-54 demographic, reaching 22,000 Adults.