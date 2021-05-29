HGTV star Nicole Curtis returns to Detroit property after victory in court

DETROIT – The star of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict Rescue” returned to Detroit for the first time since winning a court battle over a vacant home.

Nicole Curtis stopped by the home on East Grand Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The visit comes after a lengthy court battle with the Detroit Land Bank Authority.

“I chose to fight the Detroit Land Bank on this because I knew I had the financial means to do so,” Curtis said. “And I knew that it would take a team of attorneys to literally and figuratively fight city hall.”

Curtis had been in a tug-of-war with Detroit and the Landbank over the house she had purchased for $17,000.

“The person who sold her this home was a Detroiter. That Detroiter sold this home to her in an arms length transaction,” said attorney Jim Rasor. “Nicole had no idea that the city, that the Landbank was claiming an interest.”

The Detroit Landbank Authority claimed they also had ownership of the home, so Curtis hired a team of attorneys and went to court. Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny ruled in Curtis’ favor, saying her renovation group had recorded a title to the property before the Land Bank did.

Kenny told Curtis to complete the renovation and reduce the risk to the public.

Curtis said she will continue with her plans for the home, but she’s not finished with the Land Bank.

“I’m calling for complete reform of the Detroit Land Bank from the top all the way through,” Curtis said.

The Detroit Land Bank Authority released the following statement:

“The Detroit Land Bank Authority respects today’s court ruling and considers the matter resolved. Our goal for this property has always been to see it renovated and returned to productive use. We will be pleased to see the house rehabilitated to the benefit of its Islandview neighbors.” Detroit Land Bank Authority

Curtis is holding a public open house Sunday. She said she wants people to see what it looks like before she finishes renovations.

