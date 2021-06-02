Data: Average used car prices by US city; year-over-year price change 2020-21

Used car prices are up 20.8% in the Detroit market over the past year.
Nationally, used car prices have increased 16.8%, or $3,926, over the past 12 months, compared to most years when they remain constant.
This data is from researchers at iSeeCars.
