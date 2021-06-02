Gov. Whitmer announces new MI Clean Water grants to upgrade systems statewide

LANSING, Mich. – On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced grants awarded under the umbrella of the MI Clean Water plan to help communities statewide strengthen drinking water infrastructure.

According to the governor’s office, more than $5 million in funding will assist state efforts to support local projects that improve drinking water systems including replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans, and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.

“Since I first took office, I made it clear that we are going to rebuild Michigan’s crumbling infrastructure from roads to pipes to dams across our state,” said Whitmer in a news release. “As we put Michigan back to work, we’re excited to provide our local partners with the support that helps us protect Michigan’s water resources from source to tap. Making these investments into our most precious resource allows us to invest directly in public health, help jumpstart our economy, and protect the environment.”

The MI Clean Water plan is a $500 million investment announced by Whitmer in October to rebuild the state’s water infrastructure and help provide clean, affordable water to Michiganders through investments in communities, the governor’s office stated.

The Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant is available to assist water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, and/or distribution system materials inventory as defined in Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule.

The Affordability and Planning Grant (AP) grant is available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages and others to assist in planning and/or rate studies.

Recently approved grants awarded through the DWAM and AP programs:

DWAM Grants

Charter Township of Hampton: $499,343

Bronson: $469,400

St. Clair Shores: $473,750

Hartford: $375,000

Charlotte: $350,700

Brown City: $340,000

Sturgis: $283,200

Mason: $274,800

Hillsdale: $241,000

Village of Baldwin: $234,000

Ironwood: $214,913

Hastings: $214,870

Greenville: $203,245

Hamtramck: $188,315

River Rouge: $160,488

AP Grants