Rock ‘n’ Rides event returns in Royal Oak this month

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Rock ‘n’ Rides will return in downtown Royal Oak this month.

The outdoor event, which debuted in 2019, will feature rides and attractions including the Royal Oak Block Party with DJs and special guest food trucks, community event and a vaccine clinic with incentives.

Rock n’ Rides will be June 17-20.

“Rock ‘n’ Rides signals hope and a sense of normalcy. People are eager to return outdoors for community events, and we’re happy to deliver that and still have safety protocols in place,” said event producer, Jon Witz. “The event is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together to feature local musicians, entertainers and food trucks, all excited to get back to work and recover from challenges of the past year.”

Signage will be displayed encouraging those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask and keep a social distance. Food and drink staff will be required to wear masks while serving. Additionally, there will be cleaning protocols in place for rides and the festival site along with hand sanitizing and washing stations.

The event will partner with Henry Ford Health System to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 17 in the parking lot east of The Rock on 3rd (112 E Third Street). Free admission tickets will be given to anyone who receives a vaccine at the clinic, as well as a wristband for free rides on any day of the festival or two free tickets to the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats festival on Labor Day weekend.

The festival opens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and the admission is $5. Festival entrance is free on Friday until 5 p.m. and will be $5 after that. Children under 3 are free at all times.

Carnival ride wristbands can be purchased during the festival for $18 per person on June 17 and $28 on June 18-20. Individual tickets for rides range from $3 to $6. One dollar from the sale of each wristband will go to Open Hands Food Pantry in Royal Oak and Forgotten Harvest.

Parking structures will offer two hours of free parking and will be 75 cents per hour after that. Parking is free all day on Sunday, June 20. Further details and parking locations can be found at rocknridesro.com.

Rock ‘n’ Rides Royal Oak is grateful for the generous direct financial support from the following local sponsors, which include Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Kroger, Flagstar Bank, House of Dank, Faygo, Tito’s Vodka and Oozelife.

Rock ‘n’ Rides Royal Oak Music Schedule

Friday, June 18

House of Dank DJ Stage

4-5 p.m. Zen Zero of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

6-7 p.m. VSRL of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

8-9 p.m. Movement Festival DJs (Electronic)

10-11 p.m. Movement Festival DJs (Electronic)

Soaring Eagle Rock Stage

5-6 p.m. Church Mice (Alt Rock/Radio Rock)

7-8 p.m. Raye Williams (Pop Rock/Soul)

9-10 p.m. Raising the Dead (Grateful Dead Tribute)

Saturday, June 19

House of Dank DJ Stage

2-3 p.m. Zen Zero of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

4-5 p.m. DJ Dav (City Air Detroit) (Dance Remix)

6-7 p.m. VSRL of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

8-9 p.m. Movement Festival DJs (Electronic)

10-11 p.m. Movement Festival DJs (Electronic)

Soaring Eagle Rock Stage

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Acoustic Ash (Singer/Songwriter)

1-2 p.m. Jibs Brown & The Jambros (Bluesy Rock)

3-4 p.m. Inohs Sivad (Funk/Rock/Soul)

5-6 p.m. Mac Saturn (Rock ‘n’ Roll)

7-8 p.m. Damon Terrell (Funk Rock/Latin Jazz

9-10 p.m. The Reefermen (Rock)

Sunday, June 20

House of Dank DJ Stage

3-4 p.m. VSRL of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

5-6 p.m. Zen Zero of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

7-8 p.m. VSRL of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

9-10 p.m. Zen Zero of 5th Dimension (Old School/Freestyle/80s)

Soaring Eagle Rock Stage

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Lilly MacPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

12:45 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Wiltsie’s Songwriters (Singer/Songwriter)

2-3 p.m. Detroit Trouble (Blues Rock)

4-5 p.m. Frame 42 (Rock/Classic Rock)

6-7 p.m. Corktown Popes (Caledonian Rock & Soul)

8-9 p.m. Cast Iron Cornbread (Rock)

Flagstar Family Stage

Thursday, June 17

2:30 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: Into The Pit

3:20 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: Unity

4:10 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: Neon Brown

5-5:35 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: DSRP Jazz Band

5:50 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: Drawing Straws

6:40 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music Presents: Mixed Vibes

Friday, June 18

Noon Kevin Devine Music Show

1 p.m. Rosco the Clown

2 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

3 p.m. Kevin Devine Music Show

4 p.m. Rosco the Clown

5 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

6 p.m. Rosco the Clown

Saturday, June 19

Noon Kevin Devine Music Show

1 p.m. Randyl Lee Magic

2 p.m. Zippity 2 Dads Music Show

3 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

4 p.m. Randyl Lee Magic

5 p.m. Zippity 2 Dads Music Show

6 p.m. Randyl Lee Magic

Sunday, June 20

Noon Juggler Tim Salisbury

1 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

2 p.m. Zippity 2 Dads Music Show

3 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

4 p.m. Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

5 p.m. Zippity 2 Dads Music Show

6 p.m. Juggler Tim Salisbury

Arts & Scraps kids area

Thursday, June 17

2:30-6 p.m.

Friday, June 18

2-6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Noon-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Noon-6 p.m.