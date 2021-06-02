WDIV Insiders: Send us your Ford Fireworks countdown video!

Here’s your chance to be on TV for our Ford Fireworks broadcast on June 28. We’re asking WDIV Insiders to count us down from 10 to 1 just before the fireworks display begins. So first, make sure you’re signed up to be an Insider HERE (it’s free and fun!).

Next, send us a video of you, your kids, your dog, or your grandma doing a countdown, and we will choose 10 people to include in the show!

Some tips:

Remember to record with your phone horizontal, not straight up and down.

Try to stay steady, and center the person shouting the numbers.

Give us a slight pause between each number.

Keep looking into the camera for a couple seconds after “one!”

Consider recording at a fun location, like a recognizable landmark in your town, or an outdoor spot where you go for summer fun.

Extra points for energy, creativity and enthusiasm! Here are a couple examples of the best way to frame your video.

We can’t wait to see what you come up with -- and watch on Monday, June 28th at 9 p.m. to find out if your video made the countdown!