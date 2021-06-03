WNBA: What to watch in Thursday games

Thursday is packed with three matchups for the continuation of WNBA Pride month.

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET

Starting off the night will be the Aces and the Liberty in their first season matchup. The Aces are coming off a tough loss to the Connecticut Sun and hope to bounce back to break their one game losing streak. In order to break that streak, the Aces will need to improve on their three point shooting as they were 0-5 from the line in their game Monday against the Sun.

The Las Vegas squad will look to Liz Cambage and A’ja Wilson to get them to a win. The Liberty were handed a tough loss on Saturday in overtime against the Atlanta Dream and are looking to add a win to their win column. With their new crowned rookie of the month Michaela Onyenwere, the Liberty hope she continues her hot streak as she dropped a career high 29 points against the Dream.

The New York team will also look to their leader in assists Sabrina Ionescu and their leader in scoring Betnijah Laney. You can catch the matchup on WNBA League Pass.

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET

The second matchup of the night is between the Sky and Mercury who will be meeting for the second time this season. In their last meeting, the Mercury barely beat the Sky holding on to get a 84-83 win thanks to a go-ahead buzzer beater by guard Kia Nurse. The Mercury will look to Nurse who scored 18 points in that matchup along with Skylar Diggins-Smith who dropped 24 points.

The Phoenix squad is playing without their veteran Diana Taurasi who is out with a chest injury. The Sky on the other hand were down two stars in that matchup and shot less than 30 percent from the three point line. They may get one star back as guard Allie Quigley has been listed as questionable for the Chicago team.

If Quigley does not return the Sky will look to Diamond DeShields who had 26 points in their last meeting and veteran Courtney Vandersloot who dropped 17 points. You can watch all the action on the CBS Sports Network.

Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30p.m. ET

The last matchup of the night is between the Fever and the Sparks who will be meeting for the first time this season. The Fever are coming off a loss handed to them by the Seattle Storm. The Indiana squad shot under 40 percent from the field and the three point line.

Shooting well will be key for the Fever and so will great performances from their scoring leader Kelsey Mitchell and center Teaira McCowan in order to beat the Sparks. The Los Angeles squad is also coming off a 10 point loss to the Dallas Wings and shot under 40 percent from the field and the three point line in this matchup. Injuries contributed to that loss as Cheney Ogwumike was out along with rising star Jasmine Walker. Nneka Ogwumike also had to sit the majority of the fourth quarter in this matchup and is deemed questionable for the game against the Fever.

The Sparks will be looking too veteran Kristi Toliver and Amanda Zahui B. to push them toward a win. You can catch the action on the WNBA League Pass.

