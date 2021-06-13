Metro Detroit weather: Sunday will be warm without high humidity

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Dew point temperatures are dropping, which means humidity is dropping and comfort is rising. It will be warm and pleasant this afternoon with a northerly breeze bringing drier air. Showers return late tonight and tomorrow morning. On and off showers are possible tomorrow, but sunshine returns mid week. Warmer just before and during Juneteenth.

This is the last full week of Spring 2021, and it’s off to a great start. Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny, warm and delightful. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Conditions will be nearly perfect and pleasant for the Detroit Grand Prix, its associated festivities and the 1:10 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Monday begins with sunshine. Then, a low pressure system arrives from the north with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be near or just above 80 degrees.

Sunny skies return Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be seasonably warm both days with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Thursday and Friday become much warmer and more humid, again. Daytime temps will be in the middle 80s each day with scattered showers and thunderstorms, Friday.

Welcome to Juneteenth, Saturday! The holiday will have mostly sunny skies, and it will be warm. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NNW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 69 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NNW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 64 degrees.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NNW 6-12 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 63 degrees.

