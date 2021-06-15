Clear icon
Local News

Meet the family of falcons residing at Detroit Zoo

Zoo officials set up webcam to document birds living in water tower

Tim Pamplin

Nightcam meets Falcon cam at Detroit Zoo
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A family of peregrine falcons is making the Detroit Zoo’s water tower a home to raise three chicks.

The zoo set up a webcam to document what is going on 300 feet in the air.

“It is the most popular camera right now. More than 13,000 views in the month of May,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer with Detroit Zoological Society.

Peregrine falcons were considered about 20 years ago.

Carter said the mother was hatched in 2016 outside of Toronto, Ontario, and the father is unbanded, meaning he is not part of the conservation efforts.

Their chicks were hatched on May 23, 24 and 27. Some of the chicks will get bands so conservation groups will know the migratory patents of the birds.

Click here to view the falcon cam.

Watch the full report in the video above.

