Tech Time: The Black Friday of summer kicks off Sunday

Amazon and major big box retail stores compete with each other

Andrew Humphrey, CBM
, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

The Black Friday of summer kicks off Sunday

DETROIT – This weekend might be a good time to find a deal with Amazon and major big box retail stores who are competing against each other on summer sale events.

It is being called the Black Friday of Summer.

Here is a look at how you can score the best deals as the competition between Amazon and the major big box retail stores continues heating up.

Target’s deal days and Walmart’s deals for days both kick off Sunday, a day before Amazon’s sale starts Monday. Best Buy, Kohls and others are also promoting sales.

You can find more details on deals by watching Sunday’s episode of Tech Time in the video player above.

