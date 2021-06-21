Amazon Prime Day 2021 is happening now -- How to get the best deals

Insiders believe Amazon Prime Day 2021 could break sales records.

Amazon Prime Day kicked off on Monday (June 21) and ends on Tuesday.

Local 4′s Hank Winchester has been looking into the deals and these are the ones you should be aware of:

Amazon Kindle Oasis, $220 (was $300)

iRobot Roomba $499.99 (was $799)

Kindle $75 (was $110)

Airpods Airpods Pro $189 (was $249)

Meijer, Best Buy and Target are also offering big online deals on Monday.

Amazon won’t be the only place to check for discounts on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is set for June 21 and 22, but other retailers are going to be having massive sales of their own.

Places like Best Buy, Walmart and Target are trying to combat Amazon Prime Day deals by offering their own discounts.

Walmart is holding Deals for Days from June 20 through June 23. Target’s Deal Days will take place from June 29 through June 22. Best Buy is expected to hold Best Buy Prime Day deals in June too.

