Local News

Lakeside Mall to host job fair on June 30

Stores, services hiring for many part-, full-time positions

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

A coat rack behind a storefront window (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich.Lakeside Mall is hosting a job fair next week to hire for several of its retailers.

The Sterling Heights shopping mall is holding a job fair for several part-time and full-time positions from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. Officials say stores and services are looking to hire managers and supervisors, in addition to workers in sales, styling, food service, loss prevention, housekeeping, security and more.

The following stores and services are participating in the job fair:

Lower level

  • Custom Eyes
  • Windsor
  • Kids Footlocker
  • Hands by Grace
  • Auntie Anne’s
  • Journey’s
  • Play Big bounce / skating rink / carousel
  • Finish Line
  • Hot Topic
  • FYE
  • Bath & Body Works
  • The Look
  • Champs

Upper level

  • Claire’s
  • Girl Boss
  • Rue 21
  • Hollister
  • Tilly’s
  • Bonjour Boutique
  • Perfumes Era
  • Kay Jewelers
  • Shoe Dept. Encore
  • Repair & Games
  • Underground Station
  • Guess
  • Paidey Cakes
  • Footlocker
  • Torrid
  • Spencer’s Gifts

Anchor stores

  • JCPenny
  • Macy’s

Food court

  • Charley’s
  • Flaming Wok

Services

  • Mall security
  • Housekeeping

