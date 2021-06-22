Lakeside Mall to host job fair on June 30

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Lakeside Mall is hosting a job fair next week to hire for several of its retailers.

The Sterling Heights shopping mall is holding a job fair for several part-time and full-time positions from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. Officials say stores and services are looking to hire managers and supervisors, in addition to workers in sales, styling, food service, loss prevention, housekeeping, security and more.

The following stores and services are participating in the job fair:

Lower level

Custom Eyes

Windsor

Kids Footlocker

Hands by Grace

Auntie Anne’s

Journey’s

Play Big bounce / skating rink / carousel

Finish Line

Hot Topic

FYE

Bath & Body Works

The Look

Champs

Upper level

Claire’s

Girl Boss

Rue 21

Hollister

Tilly’s

Bonjour Boutique

Perfumes Era

Kay Jewelers

Shoe Dept. Encore

Repair & Games

Underground Station

Guess

Paidey Cakes

Footlocker

Torrid

Spencer’s Gifts

Anchor stores

JCPenny

Macy’s

Food court

Charley’s

Flaming Wok

Services

Mall security

Housekeeping

