Lakeside Mall to host job fair on June 30

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Lakeside Mall is hosting a job fair next week to hire for several of its retailers.
The Sterling Heights shopping mall is holding a job fair for several part-time and full-time positions from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. Officials say stores and services are looking to hire managers and supervisors, in addition to workers in sales, styling, food service, loss prevention, housekeeping, security and more.
The following stores and services are participating in the job fair:
Lower level
- Custom Eyes
- Windsor
- Kids Footlocker
- Hands by Grace
- Auntie Anne’s
- Journey’s
- Play Big bounce / skating rink / carousel
- Finish Line
- Hot Topic
- FYE
- Bath & Body Works
- The Look
- Champs
Upper level
- Claire’s
- Girl Boss
- Rue 21
- Hollister
- Tilly’s
- Bonjour Boutique
- Perfumes Era
- Kay Jewelers
- Shoe Dept. Encore
- Repair & Games
- Underground Station
- Guess
- Paidey Cakes
- Footlocker
- Torrid
- Spencer’s Gifts
Anchor stores
- JCPenny
- Macy’s
Food court
- Charley’s
- Flaming Wok
Services
- Mall security
- Housekeeping
