Michigan Gov. Whitmer lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions

DETROIT – “This is the day we have been waiting for,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Fifteen months after the start of the pandemic COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted across the state.

“This is an exciting announcement that we are dropping epidemic orders. Effective today there is no more mask or gathering order, no more capacity limits indoor or outdoor. Effective today Pure Michigan summer is back and we can realize it,” said Whitmer.

Officials also acknowledged Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

“I want to thank you for your example. The people of Michigan and I are so grateful for your leadership, expertise, tenacity, knowledge, professional experience and compassion. It has been invaluable,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations plummet, the focus now is on Michigan’s economic recovery.

“We need to get this budget done and these federal dollars deployed. Other states are moving faster cause Michigan’s economy is more important than any one person’s ego in Lansing,” said Whitmer.

The governor wants to pay people who return to work an additional $300 a week through September and expand eligibility for child care subsidies.

One working mother says child care costs are a barrier for many parents.

“We really need the child care, that’s one of the main things before we can even get to the job honestly,” said the local mother.

Whitmer added, “When we talk Michigan’s economy, this is not about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about making sure we come out in the strongest possible shape. We have to work together to make that happen.”

