Romulus Summit Academy North athletic director named MHSAA assistant director

William McKoy, a district athletic director and conference president, has been named to a assistant director’s position with the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA), according to a press release from the association.

McKoy has served as the athletic director for Summit Academy North Schools in Romulus after two years as athletic director at Detroit Henry Ford Academy School for Creative Studies.

During his time at Summit, he has directed sports activities for grades K-12 and increased the number of opportunities at all levels and is most notably known for the creation of elementary intramurals and expansion of the middle and high school athletic programs.

Nine of 17 varsity teams have won a league title and the baseball team has won eight conference championships during McKoy’s time as athletic director, the softball team six and the boys cross country team last fall won its 10th-straight league title and sent a runner to the MHSAA Finals for the second-straight year.

He was named his region’s Athletic Director of the Year in 2019 by the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. He also oversaw the expansion of the Charter School Conference from eight to its current 16 member schools. He has provided advocacy statewide and perspective particularly from the Detroit area and the charter school community during his two years serving on the MHSAA Representative Council.

McKoy will serve as the MHSAA administrator for football and girls and boys basketball.

“To me, the opportunity to affect change at the next level, and then working with a diverse group within the entire state – not just my niche, but the entire state – is exciting to me,” McKoy said, according to a press release. “Vitally for me, and I think part of the attraction of the position, was trying to figure out ways to bridge the gap between the suburbs, rural schools and city schools, particularly with some of the needs of the Detroit Public Schools and charter schools as well, trying to help them be successful with everything the MHSAA does to support those schools.”

McKoy is a graduate of Northwest Halifax High School in Littleton, N.C., where he played basketball and participated in track and field.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 2009 from Wayne State University, and a master’s in sports administration from Wayne State in 2011. He served as a student assistant coach for the Wayne State men’s basketball program from 2006-09.