At least 4 dead, 159 people unaccounted for as crews comb collapsed Florida condo for survivors

4 dead, 159 peoople unaccounted for as crews search for survivors following Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla – The number of unaccounted for people in the devastating Florida condo collapse increased dramatically Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, 159 people are missing and four people are confirmed dead. Crews are using sonar and trained dogs in hopes of finding more survivors.

Explainer: How is technology aiding Miami rescuers’ search?

As some crews sift through the top of the rubble, other crews are digging from below.

Trauma surgeon Dr. Howard Lieberman is a part of the search and rescue team. He said there’s a chance people could be alive in the rubble.

“No one -- no one has given up hope,” Lieberman said. “We’re just doing our job.”

Ad

As time passes, family members know the prospect of finding their loved ones alive is diminishing.

As rescue efforts continue, focus intensified on what caused the collapse.

“We need a definitive explanation as to how this could have happened,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Engineers will examine the building’s concrete and steel foundation and look into reports the structure had been sinking for years.

DeSantis said he has spoken with President Joe Biden and FEMA administrators. State and federal governments will do whatever they can to help the families impacted by the condo collapse.

Read: Death toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing