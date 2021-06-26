Live Stream: City of Detroit holds press briefing to provide update on flooding response

DETROIT – The City of Detroit will hold a press briefing at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters to provide an update on the flooding response.

Saturday’s briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26. You can watch the briefing below.

According to the city, since Friday many areas of Detroit received as much as seven inches of rain. The rain caused widespread street flooding.

During the briefing the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and the Great Lakes Water Authority will provide updates on the situation.

Those speaking at the press conference include Gary Brown, Director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and Navid Mehram, Chief Operating Officer for the Wastewater Operating Services, Great Lakes Water Authority.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has already requested assistance from FEMA.

