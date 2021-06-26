Detroit mayor requests assistance from FEMA following severe floods

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Detroit mayor Mike Duggan is requesting federal assistance to assist the city with heavy damage from severe storms.

On Friday, storms hit Metro Detroit leaving home flooded and vehicles stranded on roadways.

You can read Duggan’s full statement requesting FEMA assistance below.

“Our city has experienced extraordinary rainfall of nearly six inches in twenty-four hours, far beyond the capacity of Southeast Michigan’s stormwater system and the forecast calls for the rains to continue.

City water, roads, and police and fire staff are working around the clock to help those in need, and to ease flooding conditions as quickly as possible.

We are immediately bringing in additional equipment to address areas of street flooding, particularly in Jefferson Chalmers and other areas acutely hit.

I have already spoken to Governor Whitmer this morning in coordinating our emergency response and seeking federal disaster assistance from FEMA.

Even before the rain stopped, the city law department began preparing our request to FEMA for federal aid and to prepare to open a property damage claim process for our residents at the earliest eligible date,” the statement read.

HOW TO GET HELP

The city has set up an emergency call center at 313-267-8000 for those who have experienced property damage.